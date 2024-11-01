Time spent on online activities and fitness grows among Chinese: survey

Xinhua) 10:43, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The time Chinese people spend on online activities and fitness workouts has increased compared to before, a survey released on Thursday showed.

According to the survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics, the daily average time individuals spend online has reached 5 hours and 37 minutes, an increase of 2 hours and 55 minutes since 2018, driven by the widespread use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices.

The current participation rate of Chinese people in sports and fitness activities stands at 49.6 percent, an increase of 18.7 percentage points from 2018, according to the survey.

It also shows that Chinese people spend an average of 1 hour and 59 minutes on housework each day, 28 minutes less than in 2018, thanks to the rise of smart homes, takeout food and household services.

Meanwhile, the average time spent on purchases is 43 minutes per day, reflecting the convenience that online shopping has brought to people's lives.

Conducted from May 11 to 31 this year, the survey aimed to comprehensively assess how residents in the world's second-largest economy use their time and gain insights into people's life quality and lifestyle changes so that government policies can be formulated scientifically.

