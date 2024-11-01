First World Conference on classics to be held in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural World Conference on Classics, slated for Nov. 6-8 in Beijing, will welcome participants from across the globe to engage in in-depth discussions on topics related to classical civilizations.

Themed "Classical Civilizations and the Modern World," the event is co-organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Ministry of Education of China, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Ministry of Culture of Greece, and the Academy of Athens, according to the secretariat of the conference.

The event seeks to provide a platform for classical civilization researchers and specialists to trace the origins of human thought, distill wisdom from human history, and explore the traditions of human civilization from the perspective of classical studies.

It aims to lay a solid academic foundation for promoting exchange and mutual learning among civilizations, offer insight into addressing modern global issues, and provide new ideas that will drive human progress, thereby better practicing the Global Civilization Initiative and promoting the building of a human community with a shared future.

Representatives from various countries and international organizations, renowned experts and scholars, cultural figures, media professionals, think-tank experts and youth representatives around the world have been invited to the event.

During the conference, the participants will attend two high-level dialogues and multiple parallel forums.

Prior to the conference, foreign participants will tour the provinces of Shandong, Henan and Sichuan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization.

Other activities revolving around the conference will include special exhibitions on themes such as archaeology and the origins of Chinese civilization, and on classical studies achievements, as well as classical-studies-themed activities held at colleges and universities.

