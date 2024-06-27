Chinese premier urges counselors, researchers to contribute to national development

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, poses for a group photo with newly appointed counselors of the State Council and researchers of the China Central Institute for Culture and History after presenting certificates to them, on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged counselors of the State Council and researchers of the China Central Institute for Culture and History to give full play to their unique roles and contribute to the development of the cause of the Party and the country.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a speech after he presented certificates to newly appointed counselors and researchers on Wednesday.

Since the establishment of the mechanisms, counselors and researchers have made positive contributions to the cause of the Party and the country for over 70 years, Li said.

Li urged counselors and researchers to carry out in-depth research, grasp the real situation of the economy, and offer their wisdom for the work of the government.

He called on them to carry forward fine traditional Chinese culture, create cultural masterpieces, and boost exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Li also expressed the hope that counselors and researchers will give full play to their role as bridges to build extensive consensus and pool more strength for the nation's development.

