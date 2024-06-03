Seminar on modern Chinese civilization calls for more academic achievements

Xinhua) 11:09, June 03, 2024

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech during a seminar on the development of modern Chinese civilization in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on the development of modern Chinese civilization was held in Beijing on Sunday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech during the seminar, which was hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Attendees at the seminar underscored the need for more academic achievements that integrate both ancient and modern knowledge, as well as Chinese and western cultures, in order to foster academic and cultural prosperity.

In addition, they agreed that it is imperative to continue integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture, as well as to advance the development of the Party's innovative theoretical system.

The attendees stressed the importance of conducting research based on Chinese realities and developing Chinese theories, while also drawing on valuable academic achievements from abroad.

They also called for efforts to cultivate a high-caliber team of social science experts to accelerate the development of China's independent knowledge system.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)