World civilizations forum opens in China's Nishan

Xinhua) 08:23, July 11, 2024

This photo taken on July 10, 2024 shows a view of the venue of the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. The 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations kicked off on Wednesday with the theme of Traditional Culture and Modern Civilization. The forum aims to provide solutions to better address global challenges and promote the progress of human civilization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

JINAN, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations kicked off on Wednesday with the theme of Traditional Culture and Modern Civilization. The forum aims to provide solutions to better address global challenges and promote the progress of human civilization.

The two-day forum takes place in Qufu, the birthplace of the prominent Chinese philosopher Confucius, in east China's Shandong Province. The 10th edition of the forum has attracted nearly 400 international guests from 63 countries and regions, participating in various activities including high-level interviews, keynote speeches, and parallel dialogues.

The forum also features six sub-themes, including Civilizational Exchange and Mutual Learning under Global Challenges. For the first time, the forum includes a sports culture forum and a family culture symposium. It will also host a Sino-Italian classical civilizations dialogue.

The Nishan Forum on World Civilizations focuses on dialogues among world civilizations and contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The forum integrates academic, international and open dialogues as a platform for international culture and thought exchanges.

Guests attend the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, July 10, 2024. The 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations kicked off on Wednesday with the theme of Traditional Culture and Modern Civilization. The forum aims to provide solutions to better address global challenges and promote the progress of human civilization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)