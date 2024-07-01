Promotion event held in Hong Kong to promote Mausoleum of Yellow Emperor

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- An event to promote the culture of the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor was held here Sunday as part of efforts to strengthen tourism cooperation between northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Hong Kong.

The Yellow Emperor, also known as Huangdi, was the legendary common ancestor of the Chinese nation. The mausoleum is located on Qiao Mountain in Huangling County of Shaanxi Province.

Feng Haobin, an official with the cultural heritage site, said at the event that the Yellow Emperor's Mausoleum is a spiritual symbol of Chinese civilization, and is crucial for promoting national spirit. Shaanxi and Hong Kong have broad cooperation potential in culture, tourism, economy and other aspects, he said.

Xin Congjin, chairman of a tourism association in Hong Kong to promote Chinese tourism, said that as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange, Hong Kong plays a key role for the culture of the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor to go onto the world stage.

Hong Kong and Shaanxi have worked together in recent years to complement each other's strengths, with exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in the fields of economy, culture, finance and technology continuing to expand, Xin added.

An exhibition on the culture of the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor is being held in Victoria Park of Hong Kong as part of the celebration activities to mark the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. The exhibition will open to the public from Saturday to Tuesday.

