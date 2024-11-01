Chinese FM meets UNGA president, calling for deepened cooperation

Xinhua) 09:37, November 01, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Thursday with Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, calling for deepened cooperation with the United Nations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that as the UN's most representative charter body, the UN General Assembly is a significant platform for consultation and coordination among countries, and China is willing to continue to deepen cooperation with the UN.

Wang said as a UN founding member and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has all along been a supporter and a contributor to the cause of the UN.

He said the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China embody the fundamental guiding principles for China's participation in the cause of the UN. They have also contributed Chinese wisdom to addressing the common challenges facing mankind.

China stands ready to work with the UN to consolidate its authority, keep global governance reform on the right track, and make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Philemon Yang said that China has continuously made new achievements in modernization and has become a model from which other countries can learn. Noting China is a stable and constructive force in international affairs, Philemon said that the UN appreciates China's long-term firm support to the cause of the UN and will continue to abide by the one-China principle firmly.

It is believed that China will continue to play an indispensable role in implementing the Pact for the Future and promoting cooperation in sustainable development and other fields, Philemon Yang added.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on the reform of the UN Security Council and other issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)