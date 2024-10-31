Home>>
How China's low-altitude economy is taking off
(People's Daily App) 15:19, October 31, 2024
China's low-altitude economy is reshaping the skies, from eVTOL technology and drones to new air mobility solutions for busy urban areas. Imagine drones delivering packages, eVTOLs connecting cities, and aerial technology transforming agriculture—all supported by recent government policies and rapid technological advancements. Watch to discover how this fast-evolving economy is set to redefine transportation and drive growth in China.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's drone industry rapidly advancing, driving the low-altitude economy
- Binzhou City in Shandong boosts development of low-altitude economy
- New aircraft, scenarios brighten China's low-altitude skies
- Beijing plans to expand low-altitude flights for rescue, delivery
- 3rd global digital trade expo highlights AI innovations, low-altitude economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.