How China's low-altitude economy is taking off

(People's Daily App) 15:19, October 31, 2024

China's low-altitude economy is reshaping the skies, from eVTOL technology and drones to new air mobility solutions for busy urban areas. Imagine drones delivering packages, eVTOLs connecting cities, and aerial technology transforming agriculture—all supported by recent government policies and rapid technological advancements. Watch to discover how this fast-evolving economy is set to redefine transportation and drive growth in China.

