Binzhou City in Shandong boosts development of low-altitude economy

Xinhua) 08:25, October 11, 2024

A staff member works at the low-altitude flight service center in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Li Jie (C), teacher of Shandong University of Aeronautics, guides students to take part in simulated flight training at a laboratory in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A student takes part in simulated flight training at Shandong University of Aeronautics in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Li Jie (R), teacher of Shandong University of Aeronautics, introduces the principles of drones to students at a laboratory in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Flight trainees check the condition of aircraft after training at Dagao General Airport in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A flight trainee checks the condition of aircraft before training at Dagao General Airport in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Flight trainees check the condition of aircraft before training at Dagao General Airport in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Flight trainees check the condition of aircraft before training at Dagao General Airport in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Flight trainees check the condition of aircraft before training at Dagao General Airport in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Meng Deyin (C), teacher of Shandong University of Aeronautics, conducts hands-on training for students on aircraft structures at Shandong University of Aeronautics in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Staff members take the aircraft out of the hangar at Dagao General Airport in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Meng Deyin (C), teacher of Shandong University of Aeronautics, conducts hands-on training for students on aircraft structures at Shandong University of Aeronautics in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member assembles an aircraft at a hangar of a high-tech industrial park in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Diamond DA40 aircraft are seen at a hangar of a high-tech industrial park in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Diamond DA40 aircraft are seen at a hangar of a high-tech industrial park in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A flight trainee checks the condition of aircraft before training at Dagao General Airport in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. Binzhou City of Shandong Province has developed the low-altitude economy. The city leverages the layout of several industrial parks, along with the talent cultivation and R&D advantages of Shandong University of Aeronautics. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)