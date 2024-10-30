Home>>
Trending in China | Farmers' dance of China's Korean ethnic group
(People's Daily App) 15:18, October 30, 2024
Gathering in fields or villages during community festivals, members of the Korean ethnic group in northeastern China offer a traditional sacrifice to the God of the Land, paying homage to nature and praying for good fortune and a plentiful harvest. This marks the beginning of the farmers' dance of China's Korean ethnic group, a popular folk practice passed down by senior community members to younger generations. The dance is inspired by farming motions, imitating gestures such as "walking the field ridges."
