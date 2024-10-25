Industrial coordination of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region bears fruit in 10 years

Xinhua) 16:34, October 25, 2024

TIANJIN, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Industrial coordination of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has yielded rich results with the rise of a number of world-class manufacturing clusters, 10 years after China designated it as a national strategy to foster the regional coordinated development.

This is underlined in a report on the region's coordinated development released on Friday at the 2024 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Conference held in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The industrial added value of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region increased from 1.7 trillion yuan (about 238 billion U.S. dollars) in 2013 to 2.43 trillion yuan in 2023, with a cumulative growth of 43 percent, according to the report.

The industrial coordination has become a key support for the collaborative development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, said Yang Dongmei, deputy director of the Tianjin Industrial and Information Technology Bureau.

In the first half of this year, the total profit of major industrial enterprises in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region reached a record high of 231 billion yuan, up 10.2 percent year on year.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, with a number of first-rate colleges and universities and abundant high-end research talent, has a solid foundation for developing China's strategic emerging industries such as integrated circuits, cybersecurity, biomedicine, power equipment, and emergency response equipment.

According to the report, the output value of two manufacturing clusters in the region -- life and health, and power and new energy high-end equipment -- have accounted for more than 20 percent of the national total in the respective sectors. The industrial scale of the new generation of information technology application innovation and network security in the region has exceeded half of the national total.

To further optimize regional industrial division and productivity distribution, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has laid out six key industrial chains, namely hydrogen energy, new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, biomedicine, cybersecurity and industrial Internet, robots and high-end industrial mother-machines, which refer to machine tools for manufacturing machines.

"The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region boasts strong international influence, which gives it an advantage to be more closely integrated into the global economic network," said Yin Jihui, director of the Tianjin Industrial and Information Technology Bureau.

The gross domestic product of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, one of the country's most economically vibrant regions, reached 10.4 trillion yuan in 2023, almost doubling that of 2013, with an average annual growth rate of 5.8 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)