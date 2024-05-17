Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

Xinhua) 08:42, May 17, 2024

An intelligent connected bus runs on a road in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2024. The new area aims to relieve Beijing of non-essential functions related to its status as the nation's capital, while also advancing the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Market supervisory authorities of Beijing and Tianjin municipalities, as well as north China's Hebei Province, said on Thursday that over 7,000 standards spanning various fields have been shared within the region.

The 7,478 shared standards used in fire fighting, engineering construction, tourism, transportation, civil affairs and other fields have helped enhance the competitiveness of industrial supply chains, advancing the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the authorities said.

Data shows that among the shared standards that have been realized, 2,131 belong to Beijing, 1,033 Tianjin and 4,314 Hebei. In addition, the three places have jointly built 35 metrological technical specifications and shared more than 200.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)