Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei achieve remarkable progress in high-quality development

Xinhua) 13:10, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has achieved remarkable progress in high-quality development over the past decade, an official said on Tuesday.

In early 2014, China initiated a key strategy to coordinate the development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei -- a regional city cluster called "Jing-Jin-Ji."

The region has made headway in building a comprehensive transport system, which has helped improve urban management and cross-regional coordinated development, Guo Lanfeng, a senior official with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

A one to one-and-a-half-hour traffic circle among major cities in the region has basically been formed, Guo said.

The region has also seen huge improvements in the ecological environment over the past decade. In 2023, the average concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the region dropped by nearly 60 percent compared with the 2014 level.

"'Beijing blue' has become a normal for the Chinese capital," Guo said.

