Village at border area of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei attracts investors and tourists

Xinhua) 08:15, March 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows a view of Qian'ganjian Village, Xiaying Township, north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Before this year's Spring Festival, three villages including Qian'ganjian Village of Tianjin, Qian'ganjian Village of Hebei Province and Hongshimen Village of Beijing, all located at a border area between Tianjin, Hebei and Beijing, signed an agreement to jointly develop the tourism in the area and better protect the ancient Great Wall.

As one of the three villages, Qian'ganjian Village of Tianjin has witnessed many changes in the past ten years, including the upgrade to the 5G network, a new two-lane road with bright lamps during night hours connecting the outside world, and a better water supply system that benefits every single household.

Thanks to the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the village is attracting lots of attention from both investors and tourists. Many residents from nearby cities visited the village in the Spring Festival holiday to feel the festive atmosphere and enjoy the beautiful rural scenery.

A farmer from Pinggu District of Beijing sells strawberries at a market in Xiaying Township, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A villager washes vegetables using an upgraded water supply system in Qian'ganjian Village, Xiaying Township, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Liu Zhijun (R), Party secretary of Qian'ganjian Village, guides investors from Beijing around the village to check potential homestay sites in Qian'ganjian Village, Xiaying Township, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A homestay manager takes a short video to promote her business in Qian'ganjian Village, Xiaying Township, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A renovated country road is pictured in Qian'ganjian Village, Xiaying Township, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Staff members from China Tower Tianjin branch check a signal tower during their maintenance inspection in Qian'ganjian Village, Xiaying Township, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)