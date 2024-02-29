Enterprise benefits from coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region

Xinhua) 08:15, February 29, 2024

Employees exchange ideas at the Tianjin R&D Center of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Since the beginning of this year, the Tianjin factory of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc., located in the Xiqing economic and technological development zone in Tianjin, has been receiving continuous orders. The factory resumed work ahead of schedule on the fifth day of the Chinese New Year.

Jingwei Hirain is a leading enterprise in the field of automotive electronic systems headquartered in Beijing. In 2016, the company relocated its production factory to Tianjin and achieved rapid development, capitalizing on the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Local authorities in Xiqing actively provides a favorable business environment for the company, offering various supports such as optimizing approval processes, establishing regular communication mechanisms, and reducing office building rents to provide solid support for the enterprise.

In July 2023, Jingwei Hirain's R&D Center, with a total investment of 1.679 billion yuan (about 233.2 million U.S. dollars), was put into operation. It currently hosts more than 1,600 research and development personnel. A new production base of the company, with a total investment of approximately 1 billion yuan (about 138.9 million U.S. dollars), is also under construction in Tianjin according to the standards of intelligent workshops.

Currently, Jingwei Hirain is constructing the second phase of the Tianjin R&D Center in the Xiqing District to contribute to the acceleration of the formation of new productive forces.

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows an automated production line at the Tianjin factory of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Employees communicate about information on the corporate display board at the Tianjin R&D Center of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Employees work at the Tianjin factory of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An employee works at the Tianjin factory of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A technician works at the Tianjin R&D Center of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows the production workshop in the Tianjin factory of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An employee works at the Tianjin factory of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An employee holding a computer is on a video conference at the Tianjin R&D Center of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Technicians work at the Tianjin R&D Center of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows a view outside the Tianjin R&D Center of Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co., Inc. in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)