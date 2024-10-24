Wearing traditional Chinese attire to enjoy immersive cultural experience becomes a hit in China

People's Daily Online) 15:13, October 24, 2024

Tourists wearing traditional Chinese attire participate in the filming of a program in the Hengdian World Studios, a film and TV theme park in Hengdian town, Jinhua city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the Hengdian World Studios)

Donning traditional Chinese clothing to enjoy an immersive cultural experience has become one of the most popular choices for domestic travelers in China. This has ignited a boom in the country's cultural and tourist market.

Xi'an, which today is the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. Thanks to the popularity of traditional Chinese costumes, touring Xi'an in Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, has become a must-do for visitors to the city in recent years. Both domestic and international tourists enjoy donning traditional Chinese attire while experiencing the charm of the Tang Dynasty's (618-907) splendid culture.

"My daughter and I came to Xi'an specifically for travel photography during this year's National Day holiday," said a woman surnamed Liu from Beijing. They rented different Tang Dynasty costumes at Tang Paradise, a complex based on the site of the original relic of an imperial garden dating back to the dynasty, and Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark featuring a grand street with characteristics of the dynasty. "It was an incredible experience," Liu added.

The Datang Everbright City scenic area is a sight to behold, with visitors of all ages dressed in Hanfu strolling about, stepping back in time to the Tang Dynasty. This summer, the scenic area offered travel photography packages themed on traditional Chinese costumes, which proved especially popular with young people.

Tourists wearing Hanfu pose for photos in the Luoyi ancient town in Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Luoyi ancient town)

Xi'an is also packed with foreign tourists dressed in Hanfu. "We've added the experience of wearing Hanfu to our inbound tourism products. It is favored by foreign visitors. Clad in traditional Chinese clothing, they're thrilled to visit scenic areas like the city wall and Datang Everbright City, snapping photos and recording videos along the way," said Wu Chengyin, an executive of a Xi'an-based travel agency.

Getting dressed up in Hanfu isn't limited to just Xi'an.

Hanfu-wearing visitors have become a common sight in Keqiao, an ancient town with a history of over 1,700 years in east China's Zhejiang Province. The town's bridges, waterways, and traditional architecture provide the perfect backdrop for those dressed in traditional clothing.

In recent years, Keqiao has held several Hanfu shows and other activities themed on Hanfu, enabling visitors to experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture.

In addition to scenic areas, museums and art galleries are also jumping on the bandwagon. In Beijing, the China National Arts and Crafts Museum, also known as the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, offers visitors the chance to try on over 200 different styles of traditional Chinese clothing of different dynasties while watching exhibitions.

"Whether it's natural scenery or historical sites, tourist attractions provide the perfect backdrop for Hanfu. At the same time, visitors donning these traditional garments are attractive to other tourists," said Cao Yujie, a researcher of ancient attire.

Through means like wearing Hanfu and taking part in related cultural activities, tourists are diving deeper into the rich history and cultural significance of Hanfu, said Wu Ruoshan, dean of the Academy of New Era Culture Tourism. Colorful cultural and tourism activities can promote the spread of traditional clothing culture and allow tourists to feel the unique charm of traditional culture.

The popularity of traditional Chinese costumes has sparked a surge in related industries, with services like Hanfu rental, makeup, and photography services experiencing a boom.

Wu believes that the craze for traditional Chinese costumes has injected strong impetus into the development of the cultural and tourism sectors. According to China's service-focused e-commerce giant Meituan, searches for Hanfu makeup increased by 21.9 percent since the beginning of July this year compared to the same period last year, while group purchase orders for Hanfu photography services rose by 17.53 percent year on year, with Xi'an, Suzhou and Luoyang being the top three cities in terms of searches for Hanfu.

