The Mamian skirt: A classic of traditional Chinese fashion

People's Daily Online) 20:50, June 08, 2024

The Mamian skirt, wide and grand, whispers tales of a thousand years of Eastern charm.

The empire dress, smooth and flowing in form, exudes the opulence of royal courts.

The first two episodes of video series "East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics" invite you to appreciate the elegance of traditional Chinese clothing and the splendor of Western court attire, experiencing the intertwined charm of ancient and modern fashion. From the distant past to this very moment to the future of humanity, culture connects everyone globally.

