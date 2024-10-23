China advocates open int'l sci-tech cooperation: vice premier

Xinhua) 21:00, October 23, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday told a group of foreign scientists that China will steadfastly advocate and practice open, fair, just and non-discriminatory international cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Ding made the remarks when he met with French Nobel Prize for Physics winner Serge Haroche, U.S. plant molecular geneticist Susan Wessler, International Science Council CEO Salvatore Aricò and nine other foreign scientists attending the 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum in Beijing.

Deepened international exchange and cooperation, and the promotion of sustainable development through sci-tech innovation are urgently needed to address important global issues, and to meet the expectations of the global sci-tech community and people in all countries, said Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

"The more complex the international environment is, the more open China will be," he said.

China will actively promote joint research on major sci-tech issues, foster an open, innovative ecosystem, and promote the sharing of sci-tech achievements to bring improved benefits to humanity, he noted.

The foreign scientists voiced their firm support for openness and cooperation, expressing their willingness to deepen exchange with China, produce more innovative results through partnership, and work together to promote global sustainable development.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Xian Jiangnan)