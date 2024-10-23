Kazan vlog: BRICS Summit in five letters

Picture this: Kazan, a Russian city on the Volga River's banks. What images spring to mind? From Oct. 22 to 24, 2024, Kazan will host the 16th BRICS Summit.

Join People's Daily Online reporters as they decipher the five Russian letters that make up the word "BRICS" and learn about the city's rich history and the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation spreading in Kazan!

