China is the bulwark of the BRICS system: Jeffrey Sachs
(People's Daily App) 16:41, October 23, 2024
Renowned US economist Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said in a recent interview with the People's Daily that BRICS is not a China-centered system, but China is the bulwark of the system.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Xie Runjia, Wang Zhicheng, and Wang Xiangyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
