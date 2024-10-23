China is the bulwark of the BRICS system: Jeffrey Sachs

(People's Daily App) 16:41, October 23, 2024

Renowned US economist Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said in a recent interview with the People's Daily that BRICS is not a China-centered system, but China is the bulwark of the system.

(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Xie Runjia, Wang Zhicheng, and Wang Xiangyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)