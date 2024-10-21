Xi congratulates Prabowo Subianto on assuming presidency of Indonesia

Xinhua) 08:04, October 21, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Prabowo Subianto on assuming the presidency of Indonesia.

Noting that China and Indonesia are traditionally friendly neighbors, Xi said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has been growing steadily, entering a new era of building a community with a shared future.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Indonesia, which will provide a new opportunity for advancing bilateral cooperation, Xi said.

Xi also expressed willingness to maintain close strategic communication with Prabowo to guide the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future to a higher level, and write a new chapter of seeking strength through unity, promoting solidarity and coordination, and achieving mutual benefit between two major developing countries.

