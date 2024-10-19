2024 IDF innovation award winner Yili, from industry newcomer to global leader: Chinese dairy expert

Xinhua) 10:03, October 19, 2024

PARIS, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- When Yun Zhanyou first represented Yili Group at the World Dairy Summit in 2003, his business card often left foreign colleagues confused: "Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.? What do you do?" Yun would patiently explain what Yili's business was about.

The World Dairy Summit, organized by the International Dairy Federation (IDF), is the premier global dairy conference, and is seen as a barometer for industry trends. At this year's Paris World Dairy Summit, Yun, who is now a board member of IDF, proudly reflected on Yili's growth in an interview with Xinhua.

"Yili is not only one of the global leaders in dairy innovation but is also committed to sustainability and technological advancement. This reflects Yili's growth trajectory and illustrates the broader journey of China's dairy industry -- from learners to receiving global recognition, and now, to leaders," Yun said.

In recent years, as one of the world's top five dairy companies, Yili has been actively sharing its cutting-edge research and development achievements, driving high-quality development in the global dairy sector.

The IDF announced on Friday in Paris that Yili had won the IDF Dairy Innovation Award, in the category of new product development with focus on food safety and consumer nutrition.

The IDF Dairy Innovation Awards have nine categories, and this year Yili Group was nominated in four. It won with its Satine Active Lactoferrin Organic Pure Milk, in recognition of its breakthrough in directional lactoferrin extraction and protection technology.

Yili's exhibition booth was the largest at this year's summit, displaying a wide range of products from liquid milk and yoghurt to cheese, milk powder, and ice cream. Yun emphasized that Yili has not only achieved breakthroughs in product innovation, but also made sustainability the core of its display.

"The Chinese market itself is an international market, with top global dairy companies competing here. This intense competition has driven our pursuit of innovation. Yili regards innovation as a strategic engine for growth, constantly developing products that meet the needs of global consumers," he said.

Yili currently operates 15 innovation centers worldwide, and has built a three-tiered R&D system to support the company's sustainable development.

In terms of patents, Yili has also achieved remarkable results. "Yili ranks second in the world for the number of dairy-related patent applications, further cementing our leadership in technological innovation," Yun underlined.

Reflecting on the internationalization of China's dairy industry, Yun said, "A decade ago, our participation in international conferences was primarily for learning and exchange. Over time, Chinese dairy companies have become key contributors to global discussions, sharing our expertise on the international stage."

In recent years, Yili Group has accelerated its international expansion. Yun noted that while competition in developed markets remains fierce, Chinese dairy companies, with their strong innovation capabilities and market insight, have tremendous potential for future growth.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)