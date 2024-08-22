PD Vlog | Second-generation factory owner: finding different path from first generation

Luo Zi's family has been in the beauty industry for 25 years and today owns six factories in Guangdong Province with an annual output value of over 100 million yuan (about $14 million). After graduating from the University of Warwick in the UK with a master's degree in Science, 28-year-old Luo returned to China to inherit the factory in 2021. It took time for the father and daughter to resolve disputes and cooperate. During this process, Luo hit upon a path different from that of her father.

