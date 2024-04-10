Home>>
China Chic Finds | China's nail beauty industry sees explosive growth
(People's Daily Online) 11:25, April 10, 2024
(Video source: Kuaishou)
Data shows that the scale of China's nail beauty industry keeps expanding, with its market scale expected to reach 266.25 billion yuan (about 36.81 billion U.S. dollars) by 2027.
An enterprise based in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, which specializes in the development, design, production and sales of wearable nails, ships an average of 400,000 boxes of wearable nails to a European or American customer weekly.
And in a local anchor's livestream, sales exceeding 8 million yuan were achieved in less than five minutes.
