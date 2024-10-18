Buddhists across world gather to promote civilization exchange

Xinhua) 10:22, October 18, 2024

The main forum of the sixth World Buddhist Forum is held in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

NINGBO, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- About 800 representatives, experts and scholars of the Buddhist communities from 72 countries and regions gathered at the sixth World Buddhist Forum in east China to share insights on the role that Buddhism plays in the inheritance and innovation of human civilizations, calling for deeper understanding and stronger friendships across cultures.

"I formally became a Buddhist 51 years ago. The forum allows us to return to China to express my gratitude, and also to acknowledge how we 'recall its source as we drink water that quenches our thirst'," said Rev. Heng Sure, president of the board of directors of the Dharma Realm Buddhist Association.

He added that the forum has brought together Buddhists with different sectarian backgrounds and integrated the East and West.

"Buddhism originated and flourished in India more than two and a half millennia ago, and from there it spread across the length and breadth of the Asian continent," said Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder president and spiritual director of Mahabodhi International Mediation Center from India. "We must continue to cherish this friendship and shared legacy for years to come."

In Sanghasena's view, the theme of this year's forum, "Hand in Hand for Coexistence," resonates deeply with the urgent need of humanity to build bridges across countries, cultures and minds, and foster unity and mutual understanding.

The sixth World Buddhist Forum was held in the city of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, from Tuesday to Thursday. First launched in 2006 by China, the triennial forum has evolved into one of the largest and most influential multilateral platforms for international Buddhist-related exchanges and dialogues.

"Buddhism has played an irreplaceable role in shaping and connecting the civilizations of East, South and Southeast Asia," said Venerable Master Minghai, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, who emphasized the significant role of Buddhism in promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

The forum also proposes the establishment of a consultation mechanism for the collection and digitization of Buddhist scriptures.

"We hope to build new pathways and set new goals regarding cultural exchange and cooperation for the global Buddhist community based on sincere dialogue, equal communication and open collaboration," Venerable Master Minghai said.

In recent years, China has deepened ties with Buddhist communities in the Republic of Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia through forums, conferences and other exchange activities.

The country has also worked to explore new exchange platforms and mechanisms and strengthen understanding and ties with Buddhist communities and people from regions like North America and Australia.

"In recent years, Zhejiang's Buddhist community has carried out extensive exchanges with countries like Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore," said Bao Xiuying, head of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of Zhejiang Province.

Events such as the cultural exchange activity held by the famous Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris are examples of these cross-cultural engagements, Bao said.

