British foreign secretary to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:09, October 17, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy will pay an official visit to China from Oct. 18 to 19, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
The visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Mao said.
