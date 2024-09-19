Chinese vice premier talks with UK chancellor of exchequer on economic cooperation

Xinhua) 09:36, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Wednesday held a phone conversation with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves on enhancing trade and economic cooperation.

He, who leads the Chinese side to China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, said that China is ready to work with Britain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and restart the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.

China is also willing to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Britain, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and expand cooperation in finance, green economy, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, among others, he noted.

Reeves, who leads the British side to the dialogue, said that Britain is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China to lay a stable and lasting foundation for the development of long-term and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

