Desert off-road events boost tourism in Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 10:40, October 17, 2024

Ordos city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has held a series of desert off-road events in recent years by leveraging its natural advantages, leading to a surge in the popularity of the sport and the growth of relevant industries. Desert off-road events are becoming a new symbol of the city.

The 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage kicked off in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. The event attracted 29 teams from across the nation, with 138 racers and navigators putting their skills to the test in the challenging Kubuqi Desert, the seventh-largest desert in China.

During the event, a wide range of activities were held to promote the integration of sports with culture and tourism, significantly improving spectators' experiences.

Racers compete during the 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Hanggin Banner)

Xu Aili, 52, is a Hanggin Banner native and a racer for a local team, with dark skin that speaks to years of outdoor competition. Since 2016, Xu has participated in the Taklimakan Rally in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region several times.

This year's race held special significance for Xu, marking his debut on home turf and the first time that he represented the team of his hometown. "It's an unforgettable experience. I'm glad to see so many top-tier teams and racers in the Kubuqi Desert," Xu said, hoping that more people will learn about and fall in love with the sport.

The sentiment was echoed by 33-year-old Wang Xu, another Hanggin Banner native, who is the manager and a driver of the local team.

"There are more and more off-road races at a higher level in Ordos, and the number of participants is increasing year by year," Wang said, expressing hope that more people will come to his hometown for off-road races and tours.

The races have benefited many across the region, making once quiet towns into tourist destinations for off-road race fans. Duguitala town in Hanggin Banner is one such town. It has seen dramatic changes in recent years. Bai Haijun, a 38-year-old herder, runs an agritainment facility in the town.

"More than a decade ago, few people came to our town for desert off-road events and tours, and there were only several households running agritainment business," Bai said, adding that his family's annual income was about 30,000 yuan ($4,213.96) to 40,000 yuan back then.

Hanggin has built a desert off-road race town, which is a special tourism service area in Duguitala town in recent years. Bai's operation has expanded to seven yurts, catering to up to 90 diners at a time.

"Thanks to off-road events, we're seeing an increasing number of tourists from across the country. During peak season, tourists have to book days in advance," Bai said.

According to Bai, there are over 30 agritainment facilities in the town. "This year, I received over 100,000 visitors, with revenue exceeding 1 million yuan," he said.

The great popularity of desert off-road events has significantly boosted the development of tourism and the service sector in Hanggin.

"We have established several desert scenic areas and the desert off-road race town. Local farmers and herdsmen have engaged in jobs related to the agritainment business and off-road race training," said Hao Bo, head of Hanggin's culture and tourism bureau.

In 2023, Hanggin welcomed more than 1.6 million tourist visits, raking in over 800 million yuan in tourism revenue.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)