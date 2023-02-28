Languages

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Amazing Chinese parkour tricks

(People's Daily App) 15:13, February 28, 2023

Be prepared for your heart to start racing after watching this series of acrobatic stunts brought by a Chinese parkour enthusiast in this one-minute video.

(Compiled by Liu Tongyu, video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

