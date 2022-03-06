Qualifying session of MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2022

Xinhua) 10:28, March 06, 2022

Italian MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini (L) of Gresini Racing MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Martin (C) of Pramac Racing and Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team celebrate on the podium after the qualifying session of MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2022 in Losail Circuit of Doha, capital of Qatar, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team drives during the qualifying session of MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2022 in Losail Circuit of Doha, capital of Qatar, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Martin (R) of Pramac Racing drives during the qualifying session of MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2022 in Losail Circuit of Doha, capital of Qatar, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team drives during the qualifying session of MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2022 in Losail Circuit of Doha, capital of Qatar, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Australian motoGP rider Remy Gardner of Tech3 KTM Factory Racing drives during the qualifying session of MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2022 in Losail Circuit of Doha, capital of Qatar, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

