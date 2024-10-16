Angola-China cooperation fosters mutual progress, says ruling party official

Xinhua) 14:22, October 16, 2024

LUANDA, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The long-standing cooperation between Angola and China has deepened the friendship between the two nations, fostering progress and mutual well-being, according to a senior official from Angola's ruling party.

Angela Braganca, secretary for policy and cadre development of the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), made the remark during a seminar held in Luanda, the capital of Angola, on Monday.

In her opening speech at the Sixth Annual Meeting on China's Sustainable Development Goals, Braganca emphasized the significance of cultural and academic exchanges between the two countries. She noted that one of the seminar's key themes -- China's experiences in poverty reduction -- holds significant value for Angola's governance.

"This exchange will be further strengthened within the framework of the cooperation platform established through various initiatives launched at the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in September this year," Braganca stated, expressing the MPLA's hope for more collaborative efforts in the future.

The annual meeting, organized by the Renmin University of China, will continue until Thursday with esteemed academics and Chinese representatives sharing insights on poverty reduction, China-Africa cooperation, and economic globalization with Angolan party members and scholars.

"We have much to learn from China. Our partnership with the Communist Party of China has been very fruitful," MPLA's Secretary for Information and Propaganda Esteves Hilario said.

Ermelindo Pereira, second secretary of the MPLA's Luanda Provincial Committee, highlighted the long-term impact of Angola's civil war, which not only devastated infrastructure but also profoundly affected its population.

"Throughout the reconstruction process, we see China as a model of success. Time has shown that China is on the right path," he said.

"In our exchanges with China, we see concrete examples of regions that were once very poor and have transformed into areas of considerable development. These examples are very valuable to us, as we also aim for a developed Angola," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)