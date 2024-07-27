China, Angola sign MoU to enhance para sport cooperation

CHANGSHA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The National Paralympic Committee of China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Paralympic Committee of Angola to enhance para sport cooperation.

The MoU signing took place Thursday at the parallel session featuring the cooperation on persons with disabilities, women, and children of the 7th China-Africa People's Forum, which was held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

It pointed out that the parties shall encourage their para athletes, technicians and officials to participate in international sports competitions, training and conferences to be held in each other's country.

According to the MoU, the parties shall encourage exchange and cooperation between sports specialists in the fields of competitive para sports, sports for all, sports science and medicine.

It mentioned that the National Paralympic Committee of China will strive to provide the National Paralympic Committee of Angola with material support within its capacity within the framework of national aid.

Xu Ling, an official with the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF), introduced that in recent years, the CDPF system has carried out fruitful exchanges and cooperation with African countries.

The CDPF has made donations to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and donated sporting goods worth 10 million yuan (about 1.38 million U.S. dollars) to Kenya, Ethiopia, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda and other countries to support the development of sports for disabled persons in African countries.

The session, themed "promoting sustainable and inclusive development for a China-Africa community with a shared future", drew about 200 representatives from more than 10 African countries as well as China's relevant government departments, social organisations, academic and research institutes, enterprises and media.

