Angola seeks to strengthen telecom partnership with China to accelerate digitalization

Global Times) 15:52, July 04, 2024

Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira, Angola's Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (second from left) during a visit to China in late June. (Photo: Courtesy of the Angolan Embassy in Beijing)

Angola is seeking to strengthen cooperation with Chinese telecommunications companies, aiming to utilize Chinese equipment and services to enhance the country's internet infrastructure and accelerate digitalization, the Global Times learned from the Angolan Embassy in Beijing.

Angola's Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) is strengthening its partnership with their Chinese counterpart to “promote inclusive connectivity in communications and improve operator services,” the Angolan Embassy said, including the signing of new agreements.

This came as Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira, Angola's Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS), participated in the Mobile World Congress (MWC24) in Shanghai held from June 26 to 28. The event showcased the latest telecom and internet technologies from China and around the world.

During Angola's participation in MWC24, Silva Oliveira paid a visit to Huawei factories, innovation centers, and technology demonstration centers. Huawei showcased its full range of telecom equipment and solutions, which support the application of internet connection and telecom technologies in a wide range of fields including education, health, finance, mining, and transportation, the Angolan Embassy said.

The ministerial visit to the event aimed to learn more about Chinese companies' production lines and technologies, crucial for Angola's ongoing digital transformation. These include the National Broadband Network Project, designed as the backbone of the national high-capacity communications transmission network. It will enhance Internet access, voice services, message exchanges, video transmission, and audio or video programming with minimal latency.

During the Angolan minister's visit to China, he witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Angola Telecom and Huawei.

This agreement aims to enhance mobile coverage across Angola, allowing telecom operators to expand voice and internet services, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, through more investments in telecom infrastructure. The initiative aligns with Angola's National Development Plan for 2023-2027.

Angola has been one of the key economic and trade partners for China in Africa, and a major investment destination for Chinese companies on the continent. The economic complementarity between China and Angola is massive, which offers significant potential for bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields.

In addition to telecommunications, the two countries continue to collaborate across multiple sectors such as energy and mining, manufacturing, agriculture and fisheries as well as finance. Chinese investments not only aid modernization cause in Angola but also create jobs and contribute to local tax revenues.

