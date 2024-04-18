BRI Stories | Public welfare project exemplifies China and Angola's friendship

Residents take a walk at a park of the "new city" Kilamba in the suburb of Luanda, Angola, March 7, 2024. Located 18 km south of Luanda, Angola's capital, the "new city" Kilamba stands prominently on the horizon. More than a decade after its completion, this monumental public welfare project, executed by Chinese firms, comprises 700 buildings and 20,000 housing units, providing contemporary living conditions for its 120,000 inhabitants.

The City of Kilamba, formerly known as the Kilamba Kiaxi Housing Project, was initiated by Chinese company CITIC Construction. It features well-equipped facilities, including schools, water treatment plants and substations, ensuring residents enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Rising from once barren land, the new city is a testament to the accelerated cooperation between the two nations. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows the home of Gaspar Pedro, one of the first batch of residents at the "new city" Kilamba in the suburb of Luanda, Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Gaspar Pedro, one of the first batch of residents of Kilamba, displays a photo of his family at the "new city" Kilamba in the suburb of Luanda, Angola, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

