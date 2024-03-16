Chinese premier meets with Angolan president in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:31, March 16, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with visiting President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco in Beijing on Friday, calling for deepened political mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Noting that China and Angola enjoy a profound traditional friendship and are good brothers and partners who trust each other, Li said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two countries' presidents, the two sides have adhered to the principles of sincerity, friendship, equality and mutual benefit, achieved fruitful results in cooperation in various fields, and continuously upgraded the level of strategic partnership.

China is willing to work with Angola to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and continuously improve the well-being of the two peoples, he said.

Li pointed out that China appreciates Angola's long-standing adherence to the one-China principle and will, as always, firmly support Angola's efforts to safeguard national security and stability, oppose external interference and promote economic and social development.

"China is ready to work with Angola to upgrade practical cooperation and expand cooperation on infrastructure, agriculture, trade, new energy and digital economy under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to achieve win-win results," Li said.

He said that China stands ready to import more quality products from Angola and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Angola.

"The two sides should deepen exchanges on medical and health care, human resources development, culture and tourism to consolidate public support for friendship between the two countries," Li added.

Lourenco said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 41 years ago, bilateral relations have been strengthened, with huge potential for cooperation. Angola appreciates China's precious support when Angola was in the most difficult period, helping Angola to achieve rapid economic and social development, and to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The Angolan side will firmly abide by the one-China policy and support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, Lourenco said, adding that Angola welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in its country and is willing to further strengthen cooperation with China on infrastructure, agriculture, energy and new energy to achieve common development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with visiting President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)