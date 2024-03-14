City view of Luanda, Angola
This photo taken on May 22, 2023 shows a view of Luanda Fishing Port Terminal, a fuel terminal, in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Lyu Chengcheng)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of the Ministry of Interior in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a city view of Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows yachts berthed at a port in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a city view of Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
People walk on a street in Luanda, capital of Angola, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of the port area of Luanda Harbor in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a city view of Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a city view of Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of Luanda Harbor in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of the National Bank of Angola in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
People picnic on the lawn in Luanda, capital of Angola, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
People take a walk along the coast in Luanda, capital of Angola, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
Vendors talk on the beach in Luanda, capital of Angola, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a city view of Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of the Memorial Agostinho Neto in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of the National Assembly in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
