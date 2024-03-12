Angolan president to visit China

Xinhua) 14:50, March 12, 2024

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco will pay a state visit to China from March 14 to 17 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)