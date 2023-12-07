Chinese FM holds talks with Angolan counterpart

Xinhua) 09:16, December 07, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Foreign Minister of Angola Tete Antonio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Foreign Minister of Angola Tete Antonio in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Angola relations have maintained a strong momentum of development with fruitful results in practical cooperation, which has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, provided an important boost to Angola's development and set an example for South-South cooperation.

China is willing to share with Angola the experience of development and opportunities in the Chinese market, expand practical cooperation on infrastructure, digital economy, clean energy, health care and food security, deepen people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate the popular foundation of China-Angola friendship, said Wang.

Wang also expressed China's willingness to strengthen coordination on multilateral platforms with Angola, advance the mechanism building of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction.

Antonio said that Angola will stick to the one-China principle and support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Bilateral cooperation between the two countries is mutually beneficial, Antonio said, adding that Angola welcomes Chinese investment, and is willing to continue close communication and coordination with China.

