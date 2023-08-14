China, Angola hold meeting on economic, trade cooperation

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (L) and Angolan Minister of State for Economic Coordination Jose de Lima Massano are pictured during the Second Meeting of the Steering Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Angola, in Luanda, the capital of Angola, on Aug. 13, 2023. (Photo by Julio Kikebu/Xinhua)

LUANDA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Second Meeting of the Steering Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Angola was held Sunday in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

During the meeting, co-chaired by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and the Minister of State for Economic Coordination of Angola Jose de Lima Massano, both countries jointly announced the conclusion of negotiations on the China-Angola Bilateral Investment Agreement and exchanged views on pragmatic cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, infrastructure, industrial development, and human resources.

Wang said that under the strategic leadership of the leaders of both countries, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Angola has yielded fruitful results. China is prepared to collaborate in strategizing for the upcoming phase of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, enhancing the scope of trade and investment cooperation, strengthening the achievements in infrastructure partnership, and broadening engagement across sectors such as energy, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and fisheries.

He also highlighted the goal of fostering high-quality development in bilateral economic and trade cooperation and infusing new energy into advancing the strategic partnership between China and Angola.

Massano said that China is a dependable partner for economic and trade cooperation for Angola. The Angolan side is eager to work hand in hand with China to strengthen further pragmatic cooperation in the economy and trade between Angola and China.

Angola welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and establish themselves in Angola, actively participate in Angola's economic diversification process, and continuously deepen the China-Angola strategic partnership, Massano said.

