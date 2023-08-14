Chinese commerce minister meets with Angolan president

LUANDA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao had a scheduled meeting Saturday with the President of Angola Joao Lourenco in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the implementation of important agreements between the leaders of the two countries and on further strengthening practical trade and economic cooperation. Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao also participated in the event.

Wang stated that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Angola. With the strategic guidance and joint promotion of the leaders of both countries, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has achieved fruitful results.

China is committed to diligently implementing the important agreements of the leaders of the two countries, deepening trade, investment, infrastructure, and industrial cooperation, striving to make further progress in key cooperation projects, and continuously enriching the content of the Sino-Angolan strategic partnership, Wang said.

Lourenco extended his congratulations for China's remarkable economic development and praised the positive outcomes of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed his willingness to utilize the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further deepen practical trade and economic cooperation. He also expressed his intention to actively push forward infrastructure projects, attract more investments from Chinese companies in Angola, boost Angola's economic diversification, and promote the ongoing development of the Angola-China strategic partnership.

