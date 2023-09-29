Chinese embassy holds National Day reception in Angola

September 29, 2023

LUANDA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy hosted a reception in the Angolan capital of Luanda Tuesday to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

The event saw the participation of about 600 attendees, including high-ranking Angolan government officials, foreign diplomats, and representatives of the Chinese community.

Chen Feng, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Angola, highlighted that in the past 74 years, the Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people to achieve two remarkable accomplishments -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability, resulting in significant improvements in people's lives.

She noted that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Angola. The two countries have witnessed the deepening of political mutual trust and the strengthening of traditional friendship.

Miguel Dialamicua, director of the Asia and Oceania Department of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in recent years, China has achieved remarkable successes in its economic and social development, and its development experience is a valuable reference for other countries.

Dialamicua said Angola is willing to work with China to strengthen friendship ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The guests at the reception also extended their wishes for China's National Day, praised China's development achievements, and recognized its significant role in maintaining world peace and stability, as well as promoting economic recovery.

