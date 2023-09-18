Senior CPC official meets president of Angola's National Assembly

Xinhua) 10:53, September 18, 2023

LUANDA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- President of the National Assembly of Angola and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) Carolina Cerqueira on Friday met with Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

Noting that China and Angola have steadily strengthened their friendship, Yin said Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenco, exchanged congratulatory messages early this year on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, providing guidance for the development of their strategic partnership.

China supports Angola in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and is willing to work with Angola to strengthen cooperation and exchanges in various areas, so as to bring benefits to their people, he added.

The CPC is willing to take the 35th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two parties as an opportunity to further deepen strategic communication with the MPLA, promote the exchange of governance experience, and contribute to the development of bilateral relations, Yin said.

He also said that the city of Beijing will actively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to promote cooperation and exchanges between the two capital cities and inject new vitality into China-Angola cooperation.

For her part, Cerqueira said that Angola considers China an important strategic partner, appreciates China's support for national independence and development in Angola, and admires China's historic achievements.

She said that Angola is willing to further deepen cooperation and exchanges in various fields between the two parties and two countries to promote the continuous development of the strategic partnership between Angola and China.

At the invitation of the MPLA, a CPC delegation led by Yin visited Angola on Sept. 15-17.

