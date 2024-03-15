Home>>
Angolan President lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:56, March 15, 2024
Angolan President Joao Lourenco lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
Photos
