Angolan President lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:56, March 15, 2024

Angolan President Joao Lourenco lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

