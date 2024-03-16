Chinese, Angolan presidents hold talks, elevating bilateral ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024. Xi held talks with Lourenco, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday.

The two heads of state announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Noting that China and Angola jointly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, Xi said relations between the two countries have stood the test of international vicissitudes and benefitted the two peoples.

China-Angola cooperation is South-South cooperation and cooperation between developing countries, which is about mutual help between good friends, reciprocity and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

In a world that is undergoing both transformation and upheaval, the two sides should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, firmly support each other, and achieve common development, Xi noted.

China supports Angola in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, exploring a modernization path suited to its national conditions, and realizing national development and revitalization, he said.

China is also willing to strengthen exchanges of governance experience with Angola, upgrade bilateral strategic relations, and jointly promote the modernization process of each country, Xi noted.

He stressed that cooperation between China and Angola enjoys a sound foundation, large scale and high complementarity, endowing huge potential and bright prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. The two sides should advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, synergize their development strategies, and improve the quality and effectiveness of their pragmatic cooperation.

China is ready to work with the Angolan side to implement key infrastructure projects, support competent Chinese enterprises to carry out various forms of cooperation in Angola, and help the country advance agricultural modernization, industrialization and economic diversification, Xi said.

It is hoped that Angola will take more effective measures to ensure the legitimate rights, interests and safety of Chinese citizens and enterprises, Xi said, adding that Angola is welcome to introduce more quality products to China through platforms such as the China International Import Expo and China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. China will continue to send medical teams to Angola and implement other projects, provide scholarships to Angolan students, and enhance people-to-people exchanges and friendship, he said.

Noting that at present, the collective rise of developing countries is unstoppable, Xi said the Global South must not be absent from global governance, or development and prosperity. "China is a reliable friend and sincere partner for African countries in their efforts to safeguard independence, and promote development and revitalization."

Xi said China supports African countries and the African Union in solving African issues in the African way, and safeguarding regional peace and stability. China stands ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with Angola and other African countries to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

Lourenco said that China was the first country to provide valuable support both when Angola was reeling from its civil war and struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

"China's support and cooperation have greatly promoted Angola's infrastructure construction and economic and social development, setting a good example of mutually beneficial cooperation," Lourenco added.

The Angolan side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Angola to help its national development and revitalization, the president said. Angola firmly adheres to the one-China principle and holds that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, he added.

Angola highly appreciates China's consistent commitment to promoting world peace and progress, and safeguarding international fairness and justice. Angola is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as well as important norms governing international relations, he said.

Lourenco also expressed the willingness to work with China to achieve more results in bilateral relations.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents regarding the Belt and Road cooperation plan, economy and trade, agriculture, green development and other fields.

The two sides issued a joint statement on the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Angola.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcome ceremony for Lourenco at the Great Hall of the People. In the evening, Xi held a banquet for Lourenco.

