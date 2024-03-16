China's top legislator meets with Angolan President

March 16, 2024

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Beijing on Friday and called for the greater development of bilateral relations.

Noting that China and Angola are good brothers and good partners with sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith, Zhao, the chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is willing to work with Angola to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further consolidate strategic mutual trust, and promote the upgrading of practical cooperation to achieve greater development of bilateral relations.

Zhao said that exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies are important channels for enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples. The NPC is willing to work with the National Assembly of Angola to strengthen exchanges between high-level officials, special committees, bilateral friendship groups and parliamentarians to provide legal guarantee for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Zhao also briefed Lourenco on the second session of the 14th NPC.

Lourenco said that Angola welcomes and supports a series of global initiatives proposed by China and firmly supports China's position on Taiwan, human rights and other issues.

He expressed gratitude to China for its long-term support to Angola, and said Angola is willing to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China in various fields.

