Angolan officials hail strong cooperation with China

Xinhua) 11:05, September 29, 2024

LUANDA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- "China is a partner deserving of our utmost respect, and we must always preserve and strengthen our relationship," said Fernando dos Santos, a veteran of Angola's ruling party, during a reception in Luanda, the Angolan capital, Thursday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Fernando dos Santos is a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and has previously served as Angola's vice president, prime minister and president of the National Assembly.

Cooperation between Angola and China has deep roots, dating back to Angola's struggle for national liberation, he said, noting that this collaboration continues today as Angola pursues development.

"This relationship demonstrates that China is a friendly nation that understands our reality and is committed to strengthening cooperation by assisting us within its means. Angola expresses its gratitude for this support, which arises from a natural friendship that must be continuously nurtured and reinforced," he said.

Luisa Damiao, vice president of the MPLA, also underscored the strong ties between the Angolan party and the Communist Party of China, saying this bond is solidified by mutual friendship and cooperation.

"We have collaborated in various areas, especially in training Angolan cadres. Our party has sent many cadres to China to better understand its development experience. The MPLA has much to learn from this, which helps us work toward the well-being of Angolan families and respond to the hopes and aspirations of our people," Damiao said. "We must exchange experiences with various countries, and China has been a key partner in this process. Knowledge is now an ethical, cultural and fundamental value for development."

The reception, held by the Chinese Embassy in Angola, was attended by about 600 guests, including representatives from Angolan politics, business and the armed forces, as well as representatives of Chinese companies and the diplomatic community.

