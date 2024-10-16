We Are China

China launches new Earth observation satellite

Xinhua) 09:26, October 16, 2024

A Long March-4C carrier rocket carrying a new Earth observation satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Oct. 16, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Gaofen-12 05 satellite was launched at 7:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4C carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

It will be used in a variety of fields including land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief.

The launch marked the 540th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

