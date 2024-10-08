China's in-orbit satellite performs AI large-model tests

Xinhua) 08:26, October 08, 2024

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the waters near the city of Haiyang in east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- ADA Space, a Chinese AI satellite internet technology company, announced on Sunday that its recently-launched satellite has successfully completed the technical verification of AI large-model technology during the in-orbit operation.

From Sept. 25 to Oct. 5, the satellite conducted 13 tests of its AI large model, involving multiple types of inference questions under various operating and temperature conditions.

The technical test validated the space adaptability of the company's AI large model in orbit, the reliability of the computing satellite platform, and the effective computing power of the high-performance payloads during operation in space, according to the company.

In the next step, the satellite will conduct AI generation of 3D remote-sensing data in orbit. Its AI 3D-imaging capabilities can support a wide range of digital twin applications across various sectors, including low-altitude economies, cultural tourism and sports.

The satellite was launched aboard a Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket from the waters near the city of Haiyang in east China's Shandong Province on Sept. 24.

