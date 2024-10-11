China launches third high-orbit internet services satellite

Xinhua) 08:19, October 11, 2024

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new high-orbit internet services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. The satellite was launched at 9:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) and then entered its preset orbit. It is the third member of an internet delivery high-orbit satellite group. (Photo by Li Zhiyong/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a new high-orbit internet services satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the country's southwestern Sichuan Province.

The satellite was launched at 9:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and then entered its preset orbit. It is the third member of an internet delivery high-orbit satellite group.

The launch was the 538th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the launch center said.

