China successfully launches new satellite group

Xinhua) 08:16, October 16, 2024

A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 15, 2024. The satellite group was launched at 7:06 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The satellite group was launched at 7:06 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

