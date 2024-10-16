China successfully launches new satellite group
A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 15, 2024. The satellite group was launched at 7:06 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)
TAIYUAN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.
The satellite group was launched at 7:06 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
